Rep. John Ratcliffe will replace Dan Coats as President Trump’s director of national intelligence. Trump announced the change-up on Sunday, confirming reports from earlier in the day that the Texas Republican was a favorite to replace Coats at the position. “I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,” Trump tweeted.

