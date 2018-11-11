Fox News

The White House and President Trump took some heat on Saturday after it was announced that he would not make a previously scheduled visit to a cemetery in France for Americans killed in World War I due to inclement weather. Trump arrived in France on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, along with first lady Melania Trump. They’d planned to visit Ainse-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France. The president was expected to lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence. The first couple was supposed to travel to the site via helicopter, according to The Hill. But the White House released a statement, saying the visit had been called off.

