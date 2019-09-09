WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump panned former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford for attempting to unseat him in a Republican primary challenge.

Trump attacked Sanford for cheating on his wife while governor, saying that he was hiking the Appalachian Trial when he was actually in Argentina. Sanford, 59, is joined by two other GOP challengers, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.

“When the former Governor of the Great State of South Carolina, @MarkSanford, was reported missing, only to then say he was away hiking on the Appalachian Trail, then was found in Argentina with his Flaming Dancer friend, it sounded like his political career was over. It was,.…

“…but then he ran for Congress and won, only to lose his re-elect after I Tweeted my endorsement, on Election Day, for his opponent. But now take heart, he is back, and running for President of the United States. The Three Stooges, all badly failed candidates, will give it a go!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.