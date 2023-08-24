Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

He was released on $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey.

Trump’s surrender to law enforcement authorities has become by now a familiar election-season routine in a way that belies the unprecedented spectacle of a former president being booked, in four different cities, on felony criminal charges.

