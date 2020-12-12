NBC News:

The Million MAGA March and Women for America First are among the groups planning to rally, according to event permits issued to those organizations by the National Park Service.

Crowds of President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Washington, D.C., Saturday for the second time in as many months to show their opposition to the results of the presidential election.

The Million MAGA March and Women for America First are among the groups that planned to rally, according to event permits issued to those organizations by the National Park Service. They’re convening before electors meet in their states Monday to cast Electoral College votes.

In total, those two groups said they’re expecting thousands of supporters to attend, according to the permits.

A former Republican candidate for the U.S. House from New York, Constantin Jean-Pierre, hopes the rally will bring people together to discuss what comes next after the latest setback for Trump and his supporters who don’t accept the election results, a rejection by the Supreme Court.

“I wanted to show Trump support,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’re going to get some type of resolution. We’re going to find out what we do next after the Supreme Court justice ruling.”

As supporters flowed into downtown on Friday night, a crowd of Trump supporters took to the streets, at one point converging and kneeling at the Washington Monument.

Scuffles broke out between demonstrators and counterprotesters, resulting in five arrests, police said. Three arrestees were from Maryland, one was from Virginia and one was from New York, police said.

More opposition demonstrations are expected Saturday.

A permit for a Women for America First rally says the group is expecting 15,000 people to gather starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for an event featuring speakers that begins on Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to the exterior of the Supreme Court before concluding with more speeches and wrapping up around 3:30 p.m.

The permit for Saturday’s Million MAGA March says organizers are expecting 500 people at and around the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument. The permit was issued for a demonstration on “election integrity” and Second Amendment rights from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

