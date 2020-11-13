Just the News:

Trump supporters plan to fill the streets in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest the support for the president and his efforts to ensure the results of the Nov. 3 elections were not compromise by voter fraud.

Several different groups have organized events on Facebook, including the group Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal DC and Women for Trump. The pro-Trump groups will rally at Freedom Plaza at noon on Saturday, near the White House and the National Mall.

“Lord protect us during our protest as we stand up against the forces of evil, as we go on to Washington D.C. to #StopTheSteal. Let this #MillionMagaMarch go on peacefully, and without conflict from those who wish to agitate and cause violence,” the Million MAGA March wrote on Twitter.

Some media outlets are characterizing the group as white nationalist, and counter protests are planned at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, blocks north of the White House, according to WDVM-TV.

“Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week, and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference.

The city is preparing for the large crowds with road closures and no parking zones throughout the weekend.

