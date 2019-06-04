FOX NEWS:

London cops herded a small group of Trump supporters into a Trafalgar Square pub Tuesday after they were surrounded by demonstrators chanting “Nazi scum off our streets.”

Clashes between pro and anti-Trump protesters were reported on the second day of the president’s state visit to the U.K.

Police said they barricaded about 20 pro-Trump supporters inside the Lord Moon of the Mall pub for their own safety, according to The Independent which reported no arrests.

A pro-Trump Londoner named John, who was sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap, told the outlet: “As a president, he has a right to be here. It is a matter of free speech. These protesters are undemocratic.”

Scotland Yard said that 3,182 of its officers were deployed to police the protests.

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters brought central London to a standstill, but the number was far fewer than organizers anticipated, the Daily Mail reported.