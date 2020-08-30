BREAKING – Members of the online forum “4Chan” believe they have identified the killer, but the police have made no official announcements or arrests. Story at Federalist Review

Two videos, one twitter & one youtube:

Warning Graphic: Here's the only angle of the shooting in Portland that I have found so far. pic.twitter.com/CXPGplYzNb — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

ABC News:

An Associated Press FREELANCE photographer heard three gunshots and then observed police medics working on the body of the victim, who appeared to be a white man.

The freelancer said the man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown. Police did not release any additional details and were at the scene investigating late Saturday.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

More at ABC News

THE MEDIA ARE SPINNING IT TO DOWNPLAY THE FACT THAT BLM KILLED A TRUMP SUPPORTER. HEADLINES & FIRST PARAGRAPHS FROM A FEW SOURCES. NOTE:

They all use the same “it wasn’t clear …” wording. Did they all get the same memo?

They all mention “Trump supporters” first in their headlines & opening paragraphs. Only secondarily, the BLM “protesters”

AP NEWS: 1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting late Saturday was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by counterdemonstrators in the city’s downtown.

NEW YORK TIMES: One Person Dead in Portland After Clashes Between Trump Supporters and Protesters

A man was shot and killed Saturday as a large group of supporters of President Trump traveled in a caravan through downtown Portland, Ore., which has seen nightly protests for three consecutive months.

The pro-Trump rally drew hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city. At times, Trump supporters and counterprotesters clashed on the streets, with people shooting paintball guns from the beds of pickup trucks and protesters throwing objects back at them.

THE GUARDIAN: Fatal shooting in Portland as Trump supporters clash with BLM protesters

Police say it was not clear if shooting was linked to fights between protesters and caravan of Trump supporters.

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of Donald Trump supporters came into town and were seen on video firing paintballs and pepper spray at Black Lives Matter protesters before clashes erupted in the streets.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a procession of about 600 vehicles,many flying large “Trump 2020” flags, was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown.

POLITICO: Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland; 1 killed

It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by counter-demonstrators in the city’s downtown.

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.