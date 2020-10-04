Breitbart:

A Trump supporter who stood outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday to show his support and love for the president said Trump has been “fighting for us” and he’s going to “fight for him” in turn.

Reggie, a Trump Prayer Rally Attendee, told Breitbart News that he decided to come to the rally outside the hospital after seeing a few Trump supporters doing so the night before.

“Since I live an hour and a half away, I thought it’d be important for me to come out here and show my support for the president and to show how much I love him and what the’s doing for our country,” he said.

“I know many people tell me I shouldn’t support Trump because of the color of my skin, but they never ask me, why Trump? He is fighting for America. He is for the American way. I’m for America. I’m for the American way. That is why I am here today,” he continued, adding that Trump has been “fighting for us; I’m going to fight for him.”

President Trump provided an update on his health in the form of a video from Walter Reed on Saturday, telling the American people that he feels “much better now” and predicting that he will be back “soon.”

“I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go, and we have to finish that job,” Trump said in the video.

