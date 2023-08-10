Trump supporter Craig Robertson shot dead in FBI raid linked to threats against Biden, top Dems  

NY Post

A Utah man was shot and killed by FBI agents during a Wednesday morning raid linked to assassination threats against President Biden and other top Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The deadly shooting occurred in Provo around 6:15 a.m., when the feds tried to serve arrest and search warrants at a home, the FBI office in Salt Lake City told The Post in a statement. A federal complaint obtained by The Post from the Utah US Attorney’s office identified the suspect at the center of the probe that prompted Wednesday’s raid as 75-year-old Craig Robertson. An agency spokesperson confirmed that one person struck by gunfire had died, but she did not share any further details about the “agent-involved shooting.” “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the statement read. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.” Robertson — who described himself in his social media posts as a “MAGA TRUMPER” — was facing counts of interstate threats, a threat against the president and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

