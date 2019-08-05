CBS NEWS:

After a weekend that left at least 29 people dead and dozens injured in two separate mass shooting events, President Trump is calling on lawmakers in Congress to reconsider background check legislation as a first step to addressing the nation’s gun crisis. He also appeared to lay some of the blame at the hands of the news media.

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” the president added.

Mr. Trump then took aim at the press, saying the “Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country.”