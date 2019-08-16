NY POST

President Trump on Thursday again blamed mental illness for mass shootings in the US — and suggested it was time to build new facilities to house the mentally ill. “Mental illness is somebody that nobody wants to talk about. You know, it’s them, they pull the trigger. The gun doesn’t pull the trigger — they pull the trigger — and we’re looking at mental illness at a level that hasn’t been done before,” Trump said after arriving at the airport in Manchester, NH, for a campaign rally later Thursday. He said he had been talking to GOP lawmakers and that the answer was simple. “Basically, it’s very simple. They don’t want insane people, dangerous people, really bad people having guns. Republicans agree with me on that,” he said.

