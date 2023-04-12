Former President Donald Trump has sued Michael Cohen, his former attorney and “fixer” who has emerged as a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against Trump, for $500 million — alleging that Cohen “spread falsehoods” about him and violated a confidentiality agreement.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court for the Southern District of Florida, claims that Cohen breached his attorney-client privilege by revealing Trump’s “confidences, and spreading falsehoods … likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct” in violation of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct.

The court document says Cohen also breached a confidentiality agreement he signed as a condition of employment by “spreading falsehoods” about the 76-year-old Trump “with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.”

Trump’s legal team write in the suit that Cohen “misrepresented a business expenditure, and stated that he was owed an extra $74,000 over the true amount of the expenditure.”

