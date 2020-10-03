The U.S. Sun:

DONALD Trump is reportedly having trouble breathing leading to “serious concerns” among White House officials – but the president has insisted “I think I’m doing very well.”

Trump, 74, was rushed to Walter Reed medical center out of an “abundance of caution” on Friday night as he experiences coronavirus symptoms.

Citing sources, CNN reported after Trump’s hospitalization that White House officials “have serious concerns about Trump’s condition tonight.”

The sources said Trump’s “symptoms are worse than those of the First Lady at this point.”

One adviser to Trump told CNN: “This is serious.”

Trump is reported to be “very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing.”

A White House official said Trump is “fatigued,” but he’s not “deteriorating.”

The official told CNN the public shouldn’t be worried, and that Trump is taking this “very seriously.”

However, contrary to CNN’s sources, a senior Trump administration official told Fox News that Trump is not struggling to breathe.

The official said such reports about Trump having a hard time are “downright disgraceful.”

Read more at The U.S. Sun