NEW YORK POST:

The Trump administration on Friday slapped new sanctions on Iran in retaliation for missile strikes on two bases that housed US troops — targeting the Islamic Republic’s overall economy as well as people who do business with the country’s steel and other industries.

“As previously announced by the president, we are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime as a result of the attack on US and allied troops,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at the White House during a joint briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“First, the president is issuing an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining,” he continued.

“And let me be clear, these will be both primary and secondary sanctions. The [order] also allows us to designate other sectors in the future as Secretary Pompeo and me think is appropriate.