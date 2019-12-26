NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump lambasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a pair of Christmas night tweets, calling her “crazy” and asking why she should be allowed to wage a “scam impeachment against him.”

Then he went after her again Thursday morning.

“The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because “President Trump is a threat to National Security” (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars!,” the president tweeted early Thursday.

He then followed up with two more scathing tweets.

“Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!,” Trump continued.

“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?”