NEW YORK POST:

President Trump on Friday boasted that he’s done more for evangelicals than any other president, in response to a scathing editorial from Christianity Today calling for his removal from office.

The influential evangelical magazine, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, issued an editorial Thursday condemning Trump’s attempts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden as “profoundly immoral.”

“The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” outgoing editor in chief Mark Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Trump blasted the piece on Twitter early Friday.