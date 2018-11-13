FOX NEWS:

President Trump on Tuesday ripped into French President Emmanuel Macron in a series of tweets — hitting him on everything from his low approval ratings, to the French surrender to the Nazis in World War II, and suggesting U.S. wine is on par with French product.

Trump was tweeting after a visit to France over the weekend, where he marked the end of World War I. But the trip was marred after Macron said last week that Europe should build its own army, telling French radio: “We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America.”

Trump responded as he landed in France by describing the remarks as “very insulting.” On Tuesday, he returned to criticizing the idea by pointing to the French surrender to the Nazis during World War II.

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France?” he tweeted.”They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Trump has repeatedly returned to the subject of the NATO burden, which he says results in the U.S. paying a lot of money to protect European countries. NATO itself does not have a defense budget, but members commit to spending a minimum of 2 percent of their Gross Domestic Product to defense spending — although a number of countries, including France, do not meet this commitment.