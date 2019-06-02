NY POST

President Trump ripped conservative columnist Peggy Noonan in a tweet Sunday for suggesting that Congress censure him for attempting to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation instead of trying to impeach him. ”Peggy Noonan, the simplistic writer for Trump Haters all, is stuck in the past glory of Reagan and has no idea what is happening with the Radical Left Democrats, or how vicious and desperate they are​,” Trump wrote in a posting. “Mueller had to correct his ridiculous statement, Peggy never understood it!​” Noonan, a former speech writer for President Reagan, ​said impeachment would only divide the country even more and ultimately result in it faltering in the Republican-controlled Senate.

