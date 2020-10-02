President Trump skipped out on an afternoon conference call that he was scheduled to join to discuss support for vulnerable seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Vice President Mike Pence took the 12:15 p.m. call. “I know many of you were expecting to hear from President Trump today but as I’m sure you are all aware President Trump and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19,” Pence said on the call with state leaders. “They are both well at this time and will remain at the White House.”

Trump’s Friday schedule was scrubbed of everything but the 12:15 p.m. call after he announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus. After the announcement, his physician, Sean Conley, said Trump had “mild symptoms” and he expected the president would “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

