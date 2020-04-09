NY Post

The moon’s water ice and other natural resources can be mined and used by the United States, according to a new executive order signed by President Trump. The president on Monday signed the executive order, which has been in the works for about a year, titled Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources. The directive stresses that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty allows for the use of space resources on the moon, Mars and elsewhere.

