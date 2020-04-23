NY POST

President Trump on Wednesday fulfilled his vow to issue an executive order pausing immigration into the US, a move he said would protect American workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “In order to protect our great American workers, I suspended immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” the president said at the White House during the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing. “We will also preserve our health care resources for American patients. We have to take care of our patients and our great American workers and that’s what we are doing,” Trump continued. “I just signed [the order] just before coming into the room and [it’s] very important, very important. And as to amending it or extending it, that we can do at the appropriate time, but it’s now signed.”

