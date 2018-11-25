NEWSMAX

San Diego’s San Ysidro Port Shut Down Amid Migrant Caravan

The Border Patrol office in San Diego announced via Twitter that pedestrian crossings have been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities. U.S. agents have shot tear gas at migrants after some tried to breach fence separating the two countries. Bloomberg’s TicToc posted video of the migrant caravan reaching the border as it was shut down Sunday. President Donald Trump took to Twitter again Sunday to express his displeasure with the caravans in Mexico. “Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer),” he wrote. Some Central American migrants, mostly men, tried to breach the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and California on Sunday, after pushing past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing in a bid to pressure the U.S to hear their asylum claims.

