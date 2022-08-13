Former CIA & NSA Director Michael Hayden and MSNBC contributor Michael Beschloss both posted tweets on Thursday promoting the execution of Donald Trump.

Beschloss posted an image of a couple named the Rosenbergs from the 1950s, noting they were executed after being convicted for giving the Soviets American nuclear documents.

The tweet came days after the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home and just hours after it was revealed the agency was allegedly searching for documents related to “nuclear weapons.”

In response to the tweet, retired four-star general and former CIA/NSA Director Michael Hayden posted, “Sounds about right.”

In response to the news about potential nuclear-related documents in Trump’s possession, the 45th president issued a statement reading, “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!”

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who recently told Americans the Deep State might try to kill Trump, posted a Fox News article about Hayden’s tweet.

“I told you it would come!” Kerik wrote.

