President Trump authorized new travel restrictions and warnings Saturday – and said he’s even looking at closing the southern border – in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the first American life, while assuring the nation at an all-hands-on-deck press conference there’s “no reason to panic.” Trump announced new strict travel “edicts” affecting Iran, Italy and South Korea and Trump confirmed he’s looking to potentially tighten the U.S.-Mexico border. “Yes, we are thinking about [the] southern border, we have received a lot of power on the southern border over the last couple of years from the courts but we are looking at that very strongly,” Trump said at a press conference. The rare appearance in the White House press briefing room came shortly after news of the first death in the United States from the new virus and a terrible week on the stock market over fears of the outbreak.

