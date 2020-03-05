Trump, Senate strike deal to fund conservation projects, restore national parks

The Washington Times

Slashing the Land and Water Conservation Fund has been an annual tradition in Washington, D.C., for most of the 55-year-old program’s history, but no longer. In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Republican and Democratic senators gathered Wednesday to cheer a deal with President Trump on legislation to provide permanent, full funding at $900 million per year for the LWCF, which provides matching grants for public-lands investments. The agreement, now expected to secure congressional approval as well as Mr. Trump’s signature, includes passage of the Restore Our Parks Act, which would deliver $1.3 billion annually for five years to tackle the $12 billion maintenance backlog at the national parks.

