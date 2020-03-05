The Washington Times

Slashing the Land and Water Conservation Fund has been an annual tradition in Washington, D.C., for most of the 55-year-old program’s history, but no longer. In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Republican and Democratic senators gathered Wednesday to cheer a deal with President Trump on legislation to provide permanent, full funding at $900 million per year for the LWCF, which provides matching grants for public-lands investments. The agreement, now expected to secure congressional approval as well as Mr. Trump’s signature, includes passage of the Restore Our Parks Act, which would deliver $1.3 billion annually for five years to tackle the $12 billion maintenance backlog at the national parks.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES