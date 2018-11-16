WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Top White House aide Jared Kushner’s quiet but successful bipartisan efforts to make deals on trade and justice issues have been seized on by President Trump as a blueprint for keeping his agenda alive on a divided Capitol Hill as he enters the 2020 re-election season.

“It’s a good road map,” said a Trump insider, adding, “Jared’s is a guide for the future.”

While others in the administration have used sharp elbows to get their way, Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has mastered his own deal-making style that favors creating coalitions.

His trademark deal has been pushing for bipartisan criminal justice reform, endorsed by Trump this week.

Kushner brought together a mix of conservatives and liberals to push for changes to the laws that have imposed harsh and often long sentences.

He worked to win the support of critics, and last week the Fraternal Order of Police and the National District Attorneys Association endorsed it, clearing away concerns it would make Trump look weak on crime if he endorsed it.