President Trump brushes off claims reported to be in John Bolton’s forthcoming book

A book manuscript by former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly contends that President Trump said he wanted to withhold military aid until Ukraine helped with investigations into Joe Biden; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports. In a pair of white-hot tweets Wednesday morning, President Trump slammed John Bolton over the recent leak of details from his forthcoming book that complicated the president’s ongoing impeachment trial — and needled his former national security adviser over his notoriously hawkish reputation on foreign policy. “For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non Senate [sic] approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir,’ takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on T.V., and … many more mistakes of judgement [sic], gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book,” Trump tweeted. “All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”

