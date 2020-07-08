Fox News:

Trump called on the GOP to push back against left-wing ideology

President Trump warned his fellow Republicans to “toughen up” and stand firm against left-wing causes or they may find themselves on the losing end this November.

In an interview with RealClear Politics published Wednesday, the president expounded upon some of the ideas he put forth in his polarizing Mount Rushmore speech on July 3. During that address, Trump rejected what he called “a new far-left fascism” and a “left-wing cultural revolution” that he said threatened American civilization.

“We are in a culture war,” Trump told RealClear Politics. “If the Republicans don’t toughen up and get smart and get strong and protect our heritage and protect our country, I think they’re going to have a very tough election.”

……

Meanwhile support for Trump’s views came from a slightly unexpected quarter:

A letter published in Harper’s Magazine that was signed by notable figures including author J.K. Rowling, activist Gloria Steinem, and linguist Noam Chomsky said that liberals have exhibited “an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”

See RELATED ARTICLE: Rowling, Atwood, Rushdie & 150 other public figures issue warning over free speech attacks

Read more at Fox News