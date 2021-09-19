Former President Donald Trump said the country is becoming a “cesspool of humanity” as the Biden administration scrambles to handle the more than 14,000 mainly Haitian migrants living in a makeshift camp under a bridge in Texas.

“​The largest number of illegal aliens in the history of our Country are pouring in by the millions. They are totally unchecked and unvetted, can do whatever they want, and go wherever they want​,” Trump said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

“​Our Country is rapidly becoming a cesspool of humanity. Murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes and sizes are a big part of this massive migration​,” the former president said.

More than 14,000 Haitians have been camping out in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, since last week waiting to be arrested, leading the Biden administration to close an entry point, reroute traffic, deploy more Border Patrol agents and arrange flights, which could begin as soon as Sunday, to return them to the Caribbean nation.​

“Tens of thousands of people are coming from Haiti, and many now from countries in Africa, even more so now than South America. Nothing is done and the corrupt Mainstream Media is giving almost no attention to what will be perhaps the greatest Crisis in the history of our Country​,” said Trump, noting that it’s not only a crisis at the border, it’s a “Crisis Crisis.”​

