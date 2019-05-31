THE WASHINGTON POST:

President Trump on Thursday said he would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods entering the United States from Mexico beginning next month unless all illegal immigration is halted, a dramatic escalation of his border threats that could have massive implications for the U.S. economy.

Trump, in a series of Twitter posts, said the import penalties would go into effect June 10. He said they would increase in size until all illegal immigration across the border halts, though that scenario has never occurred before in modern U.S. history.

He wrote that the tariffs would be applied to “all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming into our Country, STOP.”