New York Post:

Update at Breitbart: One LASD Deputy Shot in the Face; Other Shot in the Head

President Trump called the suspect in the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies “animals” as he continued a three-day swing through western states to push his law-and-order platform.

“Animals that must be hit hard!,” the president posted on Twitter early Sunday morning after a campaign speech in Nevada.

The two deputies were reportedly clinging to life after being shot at point-blank range through the window of their patrol car on Saturday in Compton by a lone gunman.

The suspect in the shooting of the two officers – one a 31-year-old mother and the other a 24-year-old man – was still at large.

Law enforcement authorities said the two were “both still fighting for their lives.”

Video courtesy of the Los Angeles Times

