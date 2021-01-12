The Washington Times:

‘Absolutely Ridiculous!’

President Trump on Tuesday called the new push in Congress to impeach him a second time is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

“I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Texas to view his border wall.

He said the push by House Democrats to impeach him for inciting last week’s riot at the Capitol is “absolutely ridiculous.”

The president said the impeachment effort “is causing tremendous danger to our country.” He also said his speech to a massive rally in Washington before the storming of the Capitol was “totally appropriate.”

“I want no violence,” Mr. Trump said. “They’ve analyzed by speech, my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody just thought it was totally appropriate.”

He blamed Democratic leaders for inciting riots in various cities last summer with their rhetoric.

“If you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places — that was a real problem, what they said,” the president said.

“If you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places — that was a real problem, what they said,” the president said.

He also said social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook “are making a catastrophic mistake” by banning him.

“They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time,” he said.

Read more at The Washington Times