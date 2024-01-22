Trump says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ DeSantis will be in his administration and says there is ‘no path’ for Nikki Haley to win with just 24 hours until New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump said it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that he would have Ron DeSantis in his administration and that he doesn’t ‘see a path’ for Nikki Haley to the nomination as New Hampshire voters prepare to go to the polls on Tuesday.

The former president sat down with Fox News’ Lawrence Jones to discuss the state of the Republican presidential race. The interviewed aired on Monday, the day Trump will be back in a New York court for E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against him. The former president will back in New Hampshire Monday night for a rally.

He said he appreciated Ron DeSantis’ endorsement after the former governor dropped out of the contest on Sunday but said he didn’t see him serving as his running mate or in his administration.

‘Well, it’s probably unlikely but you know, I have to be honest, everything is a possibility, but I think it’s highly unlikely. I have a lot of great people. And I have great people that have been with me right from the beginning,’ he said.

