NEW YORK POST:

President Trump says it would be “appropriate” for him to speak with Attorney General William Barr about investigating Joe Biden or his son Hunter, according to a published report.

“Certainly it would be an appropriate thing to speak to him about, but I have not done that as of yet… It could be a very big situation,” the president told Politico on Friday.

The comments were published as Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani canceled plans to travel to Ukraine so he could urge the country’s president-elect to continue probes of the Bidens.

One probe centers on business payments made to Hunter Biden by a Ukrainian oligarch, and whether Joe Biden was involved in removing a prosecutor whose office was in charge of a resulting investigation.