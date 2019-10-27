NEW YORK POST:

President Trump confirmed in an address to the nation Sunday that a “whimpering and crying and screaming” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who as leader of the Islamic State unleashed a rein of jihadist terror around the globe, died during a US special forces raid in Syria.

“Last night the US brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

“He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years.

Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration,” Trump said.

Trump said the special forces executed a “daring” nighttime raid and “accomplished their mission in grand style.”

“He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering, crying and screaming all the way,” the president said.

Al-Baghdadi, who had a $25 million bounty on his head, was targeted in a raid carried out in Idlib province in northwestern Syria not far from the Turkish border, the president said.