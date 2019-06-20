THE SUN:

DONALD Trump has warned Iran has “made a very big mistake” shooting down a US drone.

His comments come as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned US against using force on Iran, saying it would have catastrophic consequences.

Iran said it’s “ready for war” after claiming to shoot down a US “spy” drone today as tensions continue to rise in the Persian Gulf.

But the US president tweeted: “Iran made a very big mistake!”

Speaking on Thursday during a televised call-in show, Putin said the US military action against Iran would be a “catastrophe for the region as a minimum.”

He added that it would trigger an escalation of hostilities with unpredictable results.

Putin noted that Iran has abided by the terms of a nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal, adding that he considers US sanctions against Iran unfounded.