NEW YORK POST:

Trump again threatened that ICE would soon start rounding up illegal immigrants for deportation — and praised the detention centers holding illegal immigrants despite mounting criticism of conditions there.

“I don’t call them raids. I say they came in illegally and we’re bringing them out legally. They’ll be starting fairly soon. We’re removing people that have come in, all of these people over the years that have come in illegally, we are removing them and bringing them back to their country,” he said.

He also praised Mexico for helping to stem the flow of illegal immigrants seeking asylum in the US — and insisted that many of the much-maligned detention facilities for illegals at the border “are incredible.”