NEW YORK POST:

President Trump suggested Thursday that he wasn’t gunning for a military conflict with Iran.

“I hope not,” the president responded when asked by a reporter outside the White House if the US was going to war with Iran.

That answer echoed what he told his acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan in a meeting Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Despite saying he would “absolutely” send ground troops to the region if necessary, Trump has softened his talk on open conflict in recent days.

But he’s also bristled at reports that have said there are splinters in his foreign policy team.

“The Fake News Washington Post, and even more Fake News New York Times, are writing stories that there is infighting with respect to my strong policy in the Middle East. There is no fighting whatsoever,” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“Different opinions are expressed and I make a decisive and final decision – it is a very simple process. All sides, views, and policies are covered. I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon.”