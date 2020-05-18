The Independent:

Donald Trump revealed Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug he has pushed for weeks as a treatment for coronavirus — even though he has tested negative and federal health agencies have warned of serious negative side effects

“I take it,” he told reporters. “All I can tell you is, so far, I feel okay.”

The president said he has taken only an initial dose. “It seems to have an impact,” he said. “Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t. … You’re not going to get sick and die.”

Mr Trump said he has taken the drug for “about a week and a half now,” adding: “I take a pill everyday” and has had “zero symptoms.”

The president said he is taking the drug because “I’ve gotten a lot of calls” from medical professionals praising it. His revelation comes several weeks after the New York Times reported the Trump family has a financial tie to the parent company of the firm that makes hydroxychloroquine.

