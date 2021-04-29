The Conservative Brief:



Donald Trump gave his retort to the Joe Biden Joint Address to Congress just hours after the speech was made.

Biden addressed the nation and Congress on Wednesday night, and on the same day the apartment of former Trump attorney, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was raided.

The 45th President of the United States spoke to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo to give his retort to the speech and speak on other issues.

He said that Biden “did not discuss the border” and that “they are pouring into our countries by the thousands.”

“It could destroy our country if it keeps going and the longer it goes the harder it is to stop,” he said of the rampant migration, which he asserted includes criminals from Central America.

“It is going to get much worse,” as the weather gets warmer, he predicted. about:blank

But the biggest news of the interview came when Bartiromo asked him if he would run again for president in 2024.

“Yes, 100 percent, and the polls show that everyone wants me to do it,” he said. And he said he would consider running with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Certainly, Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

Trump said the wall would have been completed if he had not been sued by Democrats in Congress again and again.

Trump then responded to the Obama-esque class warfare part of the Biden speech about Wall Street not building America and the wealthy paying their “fair share,” which, coincidentally, no one ever gives a percentage for.

“It will be the largest tax increase in the history of our country and, when you say it won’t affect middle class, the middle class have 401Ks and when you look at the capital gains tax that is going to have a massive effect on the middle class,” he said.

He said it would also have a massive effect on companies leaving the United States which would cause a loss of jobs in the nation.

“That is going to drive all of these companies and all of these jobs out of the United States. It is a disaster,” he said.

