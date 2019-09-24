NEW YORK POST:

President Trump on Tuesday declared that he would release an unredacted transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter at 2:12 p.m.

”You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!” the president continued.

The tweets came as Biden’s campaign said that the former veep planned to call for Congress to impeach Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with ongoing House investigations and subpoenas.