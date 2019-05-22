NBC NEWS:

President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the White House Wednesday, telling reporters moments later that he would not negotiate on legislation with Democrats while he was still under investigation by several committees.

Wednesday’s meeting was supposed to be the second official sit-down between the president and Democratic leadership specifically focused on infrastructure.

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure’ …. but we can’t do it under these circumstances,” Trump said in a last minute Rose Garden event.

Trump’s anger appears to have been sparked by comments Pelosi made earlier in the day when she said, “we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up” by blocking White House aides from giving testimony and responding to document requests from ongoing congressional investigations.

“I don’t do cover ups,” Trump insisted Wednesday.

According to a White House official who spoke to CNBC, the meeting in the Cabinet Room lasted only about seven minutes. Trump effectively said to the visiting Democrats that he wanted to do infrastructure, ”‘but you’re focused on investigating. When you’re done we can talk. Meeting over,’” Trump said, and then he left.