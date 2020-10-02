CNBC:

President Donald Trump said late Thursday night that he and the first lady would begin a quarantine process after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted after earlier suggesting that he may quarantine.

Hicks is one of Trump’s closest aides and is known for spending a lot of time with the president.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump’s tweet came minutes after the White House disclosed his schedule for Friday, which includes meetings, a roundtable with supporters and an evening campaign rally in Florida. The White House didn’t comment on whether the president’s quarantine would result in events being canceled.

