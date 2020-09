President Donald Trump said he will name his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday.

During an interview by phone on “Fox and Friends” on Monday morning, the president said his list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court was down to five names.

“I will announce it either Friday or Saturday and then the work begins,” Trump said.

Trump over the weekend said he planned to name a nominee some time this week. He has said he will nominate a woman.

