CNBC:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will discuss the deadly coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at 6 p.m. ET with officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter after attacking media for “panicking markets” through their coverage of the virus.

Trump said that “others” would also be attending the conference, but did not specify who they would be. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for additional information on the president’s announcement.

