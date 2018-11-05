WJLA:

President Donald Trump said he regrets the tone he has used during his first two years in office during an exclusive interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Trump said if there was anything he would try and redo it would be to soften his tone.

“I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do,” Trump said. He attributed his tone during his first two years in office to wanting to get things done on his agenda, adding that he could have been softer in his delivery.

The president also stated that he had doubts about using a softer tone because he might have been “swamped” by his opposition.

He said after the midterm election his tone is something he will be working on and he hopes there will be more harmony between Republicans and Democrats.