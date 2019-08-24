Truly Times:

Trump on Friday mentioned he made available support Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro if essential to tackle wildfires that are engulfing components of the Amazon Rainforest.

Trump tweeted that U.S. has “very exciting” trade prospective customers with Brazil, and that the romance among the two nations is “perhaps stronger than ever before.”

“I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist!” Trump tweeted.