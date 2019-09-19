NEW YORK POST:

Trump said he carries a wad of cash in his back pocket so he can leave tips.

He said he keeps the bills ready because he hasn’t “had to use a credit card in a long time​” so there’s no need to carry a wallet.

“​​I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel. I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, etc., etc.,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington, DC, from California late Wednesday.

The question was prompted by a photo of Trump boarding the presidential aircraft when a gust of wind revealed $20 bills hanging out of his pocket.