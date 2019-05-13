CNBC:

President Donald Trump said the latest round of retaliatory tariffs announced by China on Monday put the United States in a great position, and represent “a very positive step” in the ongoing trade negotiations.

China retaliated Monday to President Donald Trump’s latest shot in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Beijing said it would hike tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods to as high as 25%.

“I love the position we’re in,” Trump said, adding, “There can be some retaliation, but it can’t be very substantial by comparison.”

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

“We have the right to do [tariffs on] another $325 billion at 25% in additional tariffs” on Chinese goods, Trump said, but he added, “I have not made that decision yet.”

The retaliatory moves by the Chinese followed the Trump administration’s move Friday to hike duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

“We’re taking in tens of billions of dollars” in tariffs, Trump said at a White House meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Trump did not mention that the tariff dollars are being paid by U.S. consumers, and not by China.